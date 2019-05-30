Home
Gwendoline Joyce MERCY


1960 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gwendoline Joyce MERCY Notice
MERCY, Gwendoline Joyce 8th May 1960 - 22nd May 2019 Peacefully at the Bellingen Hospital, late of Nambucca. A much loved Mum, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Adored sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Forever missed by the Mercy, Buchanan, Hoskins, Ferguson, Flanders, Roberts, Brown, Williams, Waters and Dodds families. Our sincerest apologies to any families that we have missed. Aged 59 Years Gone Walk About. Gwen's graveside funeral was held on Monday, 27th May 2019 at the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. In the care of Victor Rullis Funeral Services 02 6651 5007
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on May 30, 2019
