Knights Heather Jean 16.3.2019 Formerly of River Street, Macksville. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Cherished mother of Janet Knights, David Knights and Judy Riddell. Loved grandmother of Jack, Darcy, Harrison, Debra and Stephen and great grandmother of Aaron, Lauren, Brent, Alex and Jenna. Aged 99 years Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service for Heather at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Friday 22nd March, 2019 at 11.30am followed by interment in the Macksville Cemetery. Bernard Laverty P/L Nambucca & Macksville Ph: 6568 1555
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on Mar. 21, 2019