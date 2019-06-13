Home
Jean Kathleen DONNELLY

Notice

Jean Kathleen DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY Jean Kathleen 10.6.2019

Late of Autumn Lodge, Macksville. Beloved wife of Harry (dec). Dearly loved mother of Lorraine Martin, Beryl Webber and Richard. Loved nan of Rowan, Simon, Jason, Todd and Michelle. Great grandmother of Teghan, Jayden, Lauren, Abbey and Lucy.

Aged 100 years

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service for Jean at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Thursday 13th June, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on June 13, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
