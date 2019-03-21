|
|
Hersee, Ken 19.3.2019 Late of Nambucca Heads. Beloved husband of Jenny (dec). Wonderful, loving father and father in law of Ilona & David, Sandra & Col and Rosemary & Greg. Much loved grandad and opa to Simon, Neil, Ian, Paul, Emma and Mitchell. Adored great grandad to James, Elizabeth, Lucy, Emily and Leo. Aged 95 years Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service for Ken at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Monday 25th March, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. Bernard Laverty P/L Nambucca & Macksville Ph: 6568 1555
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on Mar. 21, 2019