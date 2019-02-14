Notices Resources More Obituaries for mavis BUTLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? mavis BUTLER

Notice Butler, Mavis 8.2.2019 Late of Autumn Lodge, Macksville and formerly of Urunga. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec) and Ken. Dearly loved mother of Karen & David and Alan & Nedith. Loved grandmother of Luke, Adam, Mark, Nathan, Philip, Alannah and Alison. Great grandmother of six. Aged 88 years Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service for Mavis at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Friday 15th February, 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Bernard Laverty P/L Nambucca & Macksville Ph: 6568 1555 Published in Nambucca Guardian News on Feb. 14, 2019 + Read More Share





