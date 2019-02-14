Home
Butler, Mavis 8.2.2019 Late of Autumn Lodge, Macksville and formerly of Urunga. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec) and Ken. Dearly loved mother of Karen & David and Alan & Nedith. Loved grandmother of Luke, Adam, Mark, Nathan, Philip, Alannah and Alison. Great grandmother of six. Aged 88 years Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral service for Mavis at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Friday 15th February, 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Bernard Laverty P/L Nambucca & Macksville Ph: 6568 1555
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on Feb. 14, 2019
