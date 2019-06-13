Home
NEE MARGARET WOODLEY Margaret Elizabeth LEAN

MRS MARGARET ELIZABETH LEAN Nee Margaret Woodley Late of Nambucca Heads & formerly of Dubbo Passed away 10th June 2019 Aged 84 years Dearly loved wife of Mr Donald Lean. Loving mother to David, Robyn, Warwick and Bruce. Loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Lean's funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo, commencing at 12 Noon on Friday 21st June, 2019, followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs Lean in Nambucca Heads at a date to be advised. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son 52 Talbragar Street, Dubbo NSW 2830 (02) 6882 3199
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on June 13, 2019
