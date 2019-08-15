Home
Victor Rullis Funeral Services
132 High Street
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66515007
IRIS MARY BATCHELOR

BATCHELOR, Iris Mary 12th August 2019 Peacefully at Raleigh Urunga Masonic Village. Adoring wife of Cleaton (Dec), Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn & Russell (Dec), John & Maree, David & Chris, and Mark & Linda. Proud grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Heather, Rita and George and sister-in-law and aunt. Aged 85 years In God's Care Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Iris's funeral service on Monday, 19th August 2019 at 10am at the Harbourside Church, 187 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation. 132 West High Street - Coffs Harbour 02 6651 5007



Published in Nambucca Guardian News on Aug. 15, 2019
