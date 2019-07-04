Home
Russell Patrick WALKER

Russell Patrick WALKER Notice
WALKER Russell Patrick Late of Lyster Street, Coffs Harbour and formerly of Nambucca Heads.

Dearly loved father of Russell (Jr), Bridgett, Annette, Neil, Joseph, Emily, Robert, Leavina and Josh. Loved brother to Madeline 'Gracie' (dec), Jack (dec), Emily, Neil (dec), Ambrose 'Max' (dec), Nancy and Rolland (dec). Sadly missed by all his grandkids, nieces, nephews and all of his extended family.

Aged 75 years

A viewing service for Russell will be held

at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville on Friday 5th July, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Nambucca Guardian News on July 4, 2019
